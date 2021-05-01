Despite the difficulties currently facing the entertainment industry due to the pandemic, many still have the desire to excel and live off their talent. This is the case of the members of RAWA, Peruvian postpunk band that seeks to break through in the demanding music market.

Michelle Rodríguez, Karen Ravello, Gino Medrano and César Pujada are already preparing for the premiere of their first single, which they expected to release in mid-May. In conversation with the Republic, he told what his vision has been with the aforementioned issue and how they have been able to develop production under the demands and preventive measures adopted by the advance of the coronavirus.

The idea was born months ago, in the midst of the health crisis, which has not been an impediment for musicians to create a creative and quality proposal, as they themselves have stated.

Rodríguez, who is the vocalist of RAWA, commented on the experience that all the members have been able to acquire over the years and how this detail helped them present a unique style.

“We come from previous projects of several years ago. We have met along the way and we present this project because we want to have a sound that can identify the experience we already have. We do postpunk, but we incorporate trends, such as new wave, a bit of hard rock, so we consider that we have our own sound, “he explained.

Although they have little time together as a group, they have already started to produce “Eternal”, their debut song, for which they will have the collaboration of an important representative of the punk scene in the country.

“We are in the process of recording our first single. This song has the participation of César Príncipe, from Cardenales, who will accompany us on voice. He gives us a lot in terms of sound and production, since it is practically a cult band ”, he specified.

The singer also stressed that it has been quite an odyssey to follow all the creative processes that are needed to compose, create, record and release a song; because the current context did not allow them to get together as a musical band would normally do.

“The effort we have to make in a pandemic is much more significant than in ordinary conditions. The topic of rehearsals is not as often as we would like, they are practically via Zoom. We have postponed the recordings a bit due to the rebound in COVID-19 ”.

RAWA

The four members of the group decided to dedicate themselves and invest in their music, even when they are very clear that they will have to strive to obtain a more massive diffusion. There is no doubt that it is very difficult to stand out in the Peruvian music industry and more so when more popular genres are preferred, such as cumbia or salsa.

“In Peru, it is difficult to make a living from art. Music is one of the branches that, if it is not widely consumed, is not profitable and the little support offered by the government in power is another cause. Each one (of us) has a different profession and different means of survival, but we are also committed to our project and one of the ways to show commitment is to invest in the production of our material, in rehearsal rooms with protocols, to be able to get together and produce our songs, find our sound “, said the interpreter of RAWA.

Michelle Rodríguez also stressed the importance of creating safe spaces in the context of the crisis, in order to reactivate activities within music. With this he also referred to the fact that musicians and people who dedicate themselves to art need to develop a relationship with their audience: “We hope that perhaps next year it can be reactivated because we are already urgent to go on stage, since the connection that an artist he has with his audience is something that we cannot describe. It’s a totally out of this world feeling. “

The band RAWA has an ambitious plan for the future and they have already set to work to win over fans of the genre.

“We want to finish the EP (extended play). We are working very hard on this material and the second thing is to promote it and make presentations, when possible. We would love to tour and if you could get out of the country it would be for the best. Every musician has the ambition to be able to sign with some label and, if it is profitable, much better. We seek to produce quality material “, concluded the also keyboardist.

