NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – ICE raw sugar futures hit a five-month low on Thursday, pressured by improving supply prospects in growing regions as risk sentiment prevailed in broader financial markets.

Robusta coffee fell, given the good development of the crop in Vietnam, the main producer.

SUGAR

* Raw sugar for March fell 0.15 cents, or 0.8%, to 18.19 cents a pound, after hitting its lowest level since early August at 18.15 cents.

* Operators noted that harvests in Thailand and India are doing well and that there has been heavy rainfall in recent weeks in Brazil’s sugar-growing areas.

* They added that expectations are growing that the market can be balanced rather than loss-making this season and funds should continue to sell if broader markets remain under pressure.

* White sugar for March rose 0.1% to $488.80 a ton.

COFFEE

* Robusta coffee for March fell $14, or 0.6%, to $2,307 a ton, extending its retreat after a 10-year high of 2,384 in late December.

* Operators said Robusta was under pressure from the Vietnam crop, the main producer of the variety, which is progressing well.

* Arabica coffee for March fell 0.05 cents to $2,317 a pound.

* Attention is focused on the 2022 harvest in the largest producer in Brazil, with forecasts after industry visits to crops. The Arabica crop, whose development was hampered by last year’s drought and frost, will begin to be harvested in April.

(By Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel)

