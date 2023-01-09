NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – ICE raw sugar futures closed higher on Monday, reversing an earlier drop to two-month lows as the market found some support after five straight daily declines.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar closed up 21 cents, or 1.1%, at 19.17 cents a pound, after hitting a two-month low of 18.92 cents earlier.

* Dealers said the recent drop in prices was driven by the sale of funds in the context of Brazil’s decision not to reinstate federal taxes on gasoline, in a move that could encourage more use of cane to produce sugar at the expense of the biofuel ethanol .

* “This was correctly considered pessimistic for sugar, because it clearly implies that the Lula government intends to rethink Brazil’s fuel price policy”, said broker Marex in a note, regarding the management of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

* March white sugar rose $8.30, or 1.6%, to $535.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica was down 25 cents, or 0.2%, at $1.5805 a pound, having hit a near-month low at $1.5640.

* Dealers have noted more favorable crop weather in Brazil and rising stocks on exchanges have contributed to the recent weakness.

* The consultancy Pharos said in a report that the latest rains in Brazil, with more precipitation on the way, will improve the prospects for the crop.

* March Robusta coffee rose $35, or 1.9%, to $1,860 a tonne as traders commented on falling stocks of certified Robusta at ICE.

* Vietnam’s December coffee exports rose 53.5% from the previous month to 197,077 tonnes swt, government customs data showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt)