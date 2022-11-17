NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – ICE raw sugar futures fell on Thursday after hitting a seven-month high in the previous session on Indian supply concerns, while arabica coffee fell to its lowest in 16 months.

The weakness of Brazil’s real currency has helped to lower sugar and coffee prices.

A weak real encourages the sale of dollar-denominated commodities in Brazil, boosting returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.54 cents, or 2.7%, to 19.73 cents a pound, after rising to a seven-month high of 20.44 cents on Wednesday.

*Traders said the market was technically overbought after its recent strong advance, so the decline was not unexpected, while funds also appeared to be taking a breather after a recent buying spree.

* Weak oil prices and the stronger dollar have added pressure on sugar futures, traders say.

* March white sugar fell $11.20, or 2.1%, to $533.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica fell 2.05 cents, or 1.3%, at $1.5635 a pound, having hit a 16-month low of $1.5405.

* Fitch Solutions said the market may have to decline further in the near term as global demand eases and supply improves in top producer Brazil.

* The current weakness of the Brazilian real and Colombian peso will also continue to encourage US dollar-denominated export sales, he said.

* The January Robusta coffee contract was up $26, or 1.5%, to $1,818 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt)