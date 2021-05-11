Raw materials The price of corn has already risen by 50 percent this year, WSJ says tortilla chips and Coca-Cola could rise in price

Significantly more expensive corn is a key ingredient in tortilla chips, chicken wings, whiskey and Coca-Cola, among others.

Raw materials prices have risen sharply this year, with maize being one of the most expensive raw materials.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) saysthat corn futures prices have risen about 50 percent this year.

According to the WSJ, the rise in maize prices can be expected to make a wide range of products more expensive, as it is used as a raw material for a large number of foods and petrol.

Corn is a key ingredient in tortilla chips, chicken wings, whiskey and Coca-Cola, among others. About 40 percent of the U.S. corn crop is blended with fuels, the magazine says.

WSJ According to the corn price, there are several reasons for this.

First, China is expected to quadruple its corn imports from the United States this year as the country tries to increase its pig population and pigs need food. China had to destroy its pigs in the country before the pandemic due to swine fever.

At the same time, the supply of corn from South America has declined. The opening up of the U.S. economy from interest rate restrictions, on the other hand, is expected to increase motoring and thus consumption of corn-blended corn.

In the futures market for agricultural products, on the other hand, the new trading rules will allow investors to invest even more in maize.

Investors have generally increased their investment in commodities as their prices are expected to protect against accelerating inflation.