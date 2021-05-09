Raw materials The advent of electric cars shoots the price of lithium into the clouds – mining companies double their production, but demand forecast still exceeds supply in 2025

Chinese communications and internet giants Xiaomi, Alibaba and Baidu have announced this year that they are each leaving their electric car business. The cars were on display at the Shanghai Motor Show in April.

Lithium the growing need to raise the prices of alkali metal for electric car batteries while it is becoming clear that production will not be enough to meet the needs of the automotive industry.

On the other hand, new ore exploration and mining projects are again getting better funding, Reuters reports. When the corona pandemic began, many mining projects were put on ice.

This year, for example, General Motors, Ford, LG Energy Solution and a number of other car and battery manufacturers have announced billions of euros in investments in electric car production lines.

One A major growth driver in the growth in demand for electric cars is China, where many technology giants have said they will also move to the electric car business this year.

For example, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi said in late March he would invest $ 10 billion to take over positions in the electric car market.

Xiaomi controlled 11.4 percent of global smartphone sales last year, according to research firm IDC.

The strategic significance of Xiaom’s solution is also evidenced by the company’s founder and CEO Lei Jun said he was leading a new electric car unit.

At the same time, it was reported that the initial investment in the project would be $ 1.5 billion and the investment of $ 10 billion would be staggered over ten years.

Earlier this year, China’s two leading technology companies, Internet, search engine and artificial intelligence company Baidu, and technology and marketplace company Alibaba, had announced their own electric car projects.

The L7 electric car is a project of Alibaba and its partner companies IM Motors SAIC Motor and Zhangjiang Hi-Tech. Photo from the Shanghai Motor Show on April 19, 2021.­

The third major Chinese technology giant Tencent is funding, among other things Aiways electric car company, which this year has agreed to sell its U5 electric car to France and Belgium.

In China the Communist Party administration strongly supports the transition to electric cars in order to curb air pollution in China.

China has set a target for electric cars to account for 20 percent of car sales by 2025.

Last year, sales of electric cars rose 11 percent from a year earlier, while total sales of passenger cars fell 6.8 percent, according to statistics from the Chinese Passenger Car Association, according to Japanese economic media Nikkei Asia.

Chinese Geelyn Zeekr 001 electric car at the Shanghai Motor Show on April 19, 2021. Among other things, Geely owns a Volvo car.­

Chinese electric car manufacturers such as Nio, Xpeng Motors and Li Auto have been stock market rockets in recent years.

Rush Hon Hain, ie the world ‘s largest contract manufacturer in the electronics industry, also describes the electric car market well Foxconn’s announcement that it is also aiming to become one of the world’s largest electric car manufacturers or contract manufacturers.

Known as a contract manufacturer of Apple products such as Iphone smartphones, among others, Foxconn is building automotive plants in China and the United States and aims to get production up and running by 2023.

Foxconn has said it aims to take a 10 percent market share in electric cars by 2025.

CEO of Foxconn Young Liun by the company should go into the bus business as it is an expert in semiconductor manufacturing and contract contract manufacturing of batteries. They are both key in the electric cars of the future, where combustion engine expertise is no longer needed.

Stateside president Joe Biden has proposed $ 174 billion in investment in electric car sales and infrastructure construction.

The EU has similar plans.

The conquest of the electric car market is thus being equipped for trade and industrial policy on all continents.

The race has already contributed to the fact that lithium prices have risen by 59 per cent since April 2020, according to statistics from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, which monitors raw material prices.

Teslan lithium supplier Livent Corp. CEO Paul Graves described to Reuters the growth in demand as a historic turning point in the industry.

The company said on Monday it would more than double its annual lithium production to 115,000 tonnes.

Albemarle, the world’s largest lithium producer, is also aiming to double its production capacity to 175,000 tonnes.

Braulio Lopez from the Galaxy Resources lithium mine rocks a mountain marsh on the salt marsh of the Dead Man in the provinces of Catamarca and Salta in northern Argentina. The region is an important source of lithium.­

Chilean market leader SQM plans to increase production by 71 percent to 120,000 tons by the end of December, according to Reuters.

When lithium is expected to be in short supply in the next few years, its price is expected to rise.

According to estimates collected by Reuters, demand for lithium would exceed supply by more than 200,000 tonnes in 2025, despite planned increases in production capacity.