Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Raw materials | Britain plans to start producing advanced uranium fuel

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 6, 2024
in World Europe
0
Raw materials | Britain plans to start producing advanced uranium fuel

According to the administration, Britain's first production plant is scheduled to be operational already in the first half of the 2030s.

Britain plans to be the first country in Europe to produce advanced uranium fuel. British rule announced on Sunday that it will invest 300 million pounds, or about 349 million euros, in the construction of the HALEU program.

Only Russia currently produces HALEU fuel on a commercial scale. According to Britain, HALEU production could help displace Russia in the global energy market.

According to the administration, Britain's first production plant is scheduled to be operational already in the first half of the 2030s.

#Raw #materials #Britain #plans #start #producing #advanced #uranium #fuel

See also  Labor disputes | The settlement proposal given in the labor dispute in the real estate service industry - a strike threatens tomorrow
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Criticism of 'Special Operations: Lioness': large-scale terrorism

Criticism of 'Special Operations: Lioness': large-scale terrorism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result