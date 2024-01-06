Raw materials | Britain plans to start producing advanced uranium fuel

According to the administration, Britain's first production plant is scheduled to be operational already in the first half of the 2030s.

Britain plans to be the first country in Europe to produce advanced uranium fuel. British rule announced on Sunday that it will invest 300 million pounds, or about 349 million euros, in the construction of the HALEU program.

Only Russia currently produces HALEU fuel on a commercial scale. According to Britain, HALEU production could help displace Russia in the global energy market.

