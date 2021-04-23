Ravit Unbounded Stride tops the surprise in Pori

The line will most likely be launched by tireless Lissun Eerikki.

Milla Pitkänen coached by Unbounded Stride is the hottest game idea in Pori’s Toto75 round. Ruuna gets a crackle as reinforcement for his stroller Iikka Nurmonen, which does not miss the advantage of the number one track. Zola Boko’s son’s result line does not do justice to its condition, even in Tampere the letter from the tail was exemplary.

The line will most likely be launched by tireless Lissun Eerikki. The clear ruler of the early season gasses toward the top and takes his place sooner or later. The second peak of HS is Parvelan Retu, chasing the 28th consecutive profit (target 3). The output is hard and the favorite can’t afford to grop. Huisi Hemmo, Stallone and Suven Sametti belong to the cream of their age groups, but still the most interesting opponents are Ari Moilasen Ville Kalle, who gets a driver.

Toto75 round 16 Pori, HS hint system:

1st departure: 8 (3.2)

2nd start: 7.9 (5.3)

3rd Output: 10 (3.4)

4th output: 2,5,8,11,9,4,10,1 (6,12)

Start 5: 7,1,12,13,11 (4,8)

Start 6: 7,4,1,5,10,2 (6,8)

7th Output: 1.2 (9.6)

48 euros. Spare horses in brackets. Game time ends on Saturday (April 24) at 3 p.m.