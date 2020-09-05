Ravit The victory of the Finlandia race for the Italian horse driven by Santtu Raitala

The first prize in the Finlandia race in the exceptional year was 75,000 euros.

In the year of derogation One of the absolute top races in Finnish equestrian sport, the Finlandia run, which was postponed to the autumn and was run late on Friday night in Vermo, ended in Finnish excitement when the Santtu Raitala drove Italian Zorenne Fas to victory.

The competition on the darkening autumn bridge was pulsating as Raitala approached the big favorite Double Exposure meter by meter at the end. The duel ended when Zarenne squeezed from the outside in the last meters Örjan Kihlström drive past a favorite.

Both top horses ran a hard result of 9.9a / 1620 m in the rain. The first prize in the special year Finlandia race was 75,000 euros.

The profits are Italian Francesco Gragnaniellon owned, in Halmstad, Sweden Jerry Riordanin coached by a Finnish shoemaker Petri Tarrimaan Transported to Finland.

The best Finnish horse was Le Gros Bill, who drove third Antti Teivainen.

Parvelan Reto’s show was also worth seeing. In the encounter of young 5-7 year old trotters, the stallion made a mistake in the starting meters and fell to the tail of a group. Incredibly Hannu Torvisen the driver corrected its mistake and still ran for the victory that was already its 24th consecutive.

“The boy did an impossible run, I said in that curve that now that loss came, but the boy doesn’t want to lose,” co-owner coach Petri Laine said after the first prize of 12,000 euros.

Hannu Torvinen comments on the competition as a tough thing. He tried to drive sensibly on his back after the shot.

“Even a young horse has something to learn,” he is still a little too eager for these starts.

The extraordinary Toto75 game played rarely on Friday thus began with Parvelan Retu’s victory. The game continued with a duel between Promptus / Tommi Kylliäinen and Joseph Boko / Markku Nieminen, which ended in victory for the former.

Monten In the future, Prix Finlandian took Finland to become the top rider in the sport Janita Antti-Roiko. He had a winning horse Esa Himasen owned by Nitro Diablo.

Toto75 continued Olli Koivunen Bismarck Comery wins with a score of 11.7a. Harri Koivunen the team’s double victory was brought second to the pinched Wall Street Comery. The winning horse is owned by Talli Hiihtoliito, and includes a number of leading skiers from our country.

The winner of the fifth Toto75 target was seen in the very last millimeters by Hotlink, who reached number one on the turf finish line.

Erko’s Trophy, the first series of Finnish horses, was won by the rider king Evartti in the middle of the rain. It lightly rejected the previous year’s Crab King’s Star of Desire from the lead. Behind the duo, Koskela’s Akseli stayed well in third place.

The first level Finnish horses will continue under the leadership of Evart in Vermo on Saturday in a major competition called Tähtisprintteri.

The correct Toto75 line was 3-8-5-1-1-7-7. Those who played the full match redeemed € 1,346.68 and 6 who played correctly redeemed € 12.96.

Vermo’s trotting continues on Saturday with a derby, where the winner will receive a whopping first prize of 150,000 euros.