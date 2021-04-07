Ravit Super mare Mascate Match earned 450,000 euros for charity: “Pull quiet”

Mascate Match ran a total of more than 700,000 euros on the racetracks.

Raviliiga-Travliga HIFK’s mare star from the Mascate Match prize pool donated 448,970 euros to charity on Wednesday, Hippos says in a press release.

The majority of the donation amount went to the Sylva ry, a support organization for children and young people with cancer, to which 430,000 euros were donated. The donation amount is the largest ever in Finnish equestrian sports.

“Pulling quiet, this is a completely insane thing. I humble myself on behalf of all these small patients and young adults and their families. We rely mainly on donations and this now enables our work, which is completely dependent on the will of people and organizations, and in this case also horses, to help, ”Vice Chairman of the Board of Sylva ry Henry Liukko-Sipi notes in the release.

Trotting horses the period in the ownership of the groups divided into one thousand shares ended at the end of 2020. The most successful horse in the joint project of the hockey league teams and the Finnish Hippos was Raviliiga HIFK’s multiple record mare Mascate Match, which ran more than 700,000 euros on the racetracks.

Massi Stable, who is partly made up of Raviliiga HIFK members, bought a horse from the Raviliiga auction at the turn of the year for 307,000 euros to be bred.

The charity pot consisted of trotting and auction proceeds, with less than half of the proceeds going to shareholders and just over half to charity.

Raviliiga HIFK’s shareholders also distributed 6,691 euros to the Finnish Red Cross, 6,275 euros to the Ponikuninkuusrave to be held in Vermo Arena in 2021 and 6,600 euros to the Finnish Association for Nature Conservation.

When the sums donated to charity by all Raviliiga horses are added together, the total donation amount to Raviliiga rises to more than half a million euros.