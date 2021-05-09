Ravit Norwegian Hickothepooh wrote a surprise victory for the Finlandia race

MTV: The government plans to open rail traffic to Russia during the European Football Championship

Trotting The Norwegian horse Hickothepooh won the main start of the Finlandia race in Vermo. The director of the surprise winner was Vidar Hop.

Second place in the start Iikka Nurmonen directed by Next Direction and third Alessandro Gocciadoron drive Vernissage Grif.

Pre-favorite Milliondollarrhyme fell from the lead in the final to fourth. Last year’s winner Zarenne Fas was ninth.

The winner will receive a prize money of 110,000 euros and a seat at the Elitloppet in Stockholm at the end of May.