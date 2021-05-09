Sunday, May 9, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ravit Norwegian Hickothepooh wrote a surprise victory for the Finlandia race

by admin
May 9, 2021
in World
0

MTV: The government plans to open rail traffic to Russia during the European Football Championship

Trotting The Norwegian horse Hickothepooh won the main start of the Finlandia race in Vermo. The director of the surprise winner was Vidar Hop.

Second place in the start Iikka Nurmonen directed by Next Direction and third Alessandro Gocciadoron drive Vernissage Grif.

Pre-favorite Milliondollarrhyme fell from the lead in the final to fourth. Last year’s winner Zarenne Fas was ninth.

The winner will receive a prize money of 110,000 euros and a seat at the Elitloppet in Stockholm at the end of May.

.
#Ravit #Norwegian #Hickothepooh #wrote #surprise #victory #Finlandia #race

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Tim Merlier wins the sprint

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?