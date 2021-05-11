Ravit Ice hockey world champion Antti Pihlström opened his trotting career at peak time, but ear draws remained unopened

Pihlström participated in Mikkeli’s Tuesday races and placed second in his start.

Hockey world champion from spring 2011 and still played last season on the Jokers KHL team Antti Pihlström participated in the trotting competition for the first time on Tuesday as an instructor. The result in the Mikkeli raves was immediately peak time and second place.

“Let’s continue our work and see what horses you can ride here,” Pihlström stated in a press release from Hippos Finland.

Pihlström completed a trotting horse pilot license in April. That’s when he said there was no rush to the first race, but it was now a few weeks away. Pihlström guided Peanuts, which he partly owned in the Mikkeli Tuesday races, for the second time with a time of 11.4a / 1,600 meters.

Only one of Finland’s top directors was ahead Santtu Raitala With Staro Moschino.

“Once before, I’ve been behind the departure car and now it’s the second time with a horse like this, so it was a bit different, but it went just fine,” Pihlström says in the press release.

Peanuts’ winning time of 11.4a is the 9th very clocking of Finnish rowers this year. In the trotters’ debut starts, Pihlström’s winning time is also in a class of its own. According to Hippos statistics, the previous record time was Juhani Leinon held, which clocked 14.4 in its opening start in 2019.

Release according to Pihlström, who pulled the hose from the second track, there was also a bit left to do. The drawballs in the horse’s ears remained unopened. On some horses, “opening” the ears at the finish line sharpens the tension and thus the result often improves, Hippos notes.

“It was really nice. Let’s get on with it and see what horses you can drive here, ”Pihlström said.

So far, trotting is a hobby for Pihlström, 36. He plans to continue his puck career, but the deal with the Jokers ended this spring.

“You never know, it was so nice,” Pihlström responded to questions about becoming a career counselor.