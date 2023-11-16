In this 12th edition of the Guest Foodie we have had it more difficult than taking a penalty with a balloon. Several days ago we asked for your best recipes with eggs, and we have received proposals of all kinds: from salads to scrambled eggs or omelettes. All of them, of course, have taken this simple food to the top of competition gastronomy. As on previous occasions, thank you for making it possible.

And although complicated, we have been left with one: the spanish raviolo that Laura Lora sent us. The union of Spanish and Italian cuisine in a very good-looking dish has made the hard core comidister opt for this proposal. Likewise, we want to give a mention from the jury to Carmen Balagueró, who sent us a very appetizing recipe for autumn eggs as well. The appearance of the cat in the attached photograph has added points for this distinction, of course.

Autumn eggs and cute cat CARMEN BALAGUERÓ

As a reward for fusing two cuisines in one ravioliLaura Lora will be able to pay tribute to herself with the super batch of products from our beloved store Petra Mora valued at 186 euros. This pack consists of 26 different products, among which are its extra virgin olive oilhis cream cheesetheir candied piquillo peppers or the red wine from Rioja Rosalba. And also other foods from Petra Mora’s own livestock, such as beef entrecote.

What a lot of products, huh? PETRA MORA

“It is inspired by some of the most typical products of Spanish gastronomy and focused -literally- on the egg. It arises, like so many of my ideas, from a mix between my love for innovation in the kitchen and my desire to irritate my Italian boyfriend,” says the winner of this edition, who continues: “Sometimes he gets indignant and on other occasions -as in this case- he tries it, he loves it and even encourages me to submit it to the El Comidista contest.”

Time

90 minutes

Difficulty

Average, but it’s a bit laborious

Ingredients

For 4 people

For the fresh pasta (4 ravioli):

200 g wheat flour

2 eggs M

a pinch of salt

For the filling:

4 egg yolks M

3 or 4 slices of Iberian ham

1 large potato

80 g parmesan cheese

Pepper

Salt

For the sauce:

100g butter

1 teaspoon truffle paste/sauce (or fresh truffle to grate to taste if you have more budget)

Preparation

Prepare the dough by placing the flour on a flat, clean and spacious surface or a large bowl. Open a kind of volcano with the flour, leaving a hole in the center. Put the eggs in the well and mix little by little with a spatula or fork. Once the flour is more or less incorporated, mix and knead with your hands until you obtain a homogeneous and firm dough. Make a ball with the dough, put it in plastic wrap and let it rest for at least 30 minutes in a cool place (for example, the refrigerator). To fill the ravioli, cut a large potato into thin slices of about two millimeters and fry them in a frying pan with two fingers of hot oil, until they are well poached (soft, not crunchy). When they are ready, drain them very well to remove excess oil and transfer them to a bowl. Grate the parmesan and add it to the bowl with the potatoes, add a little pepper and begin to mash the potatoes and cheese with the help of a fork until you obtain a homogeneous mixture, almost like a puree, but with a little more body. Reserve. Prepare the crispy Iberian ham in the air fryer at 200 degrees for two minutes, in the oven, a frying pan over low heat and degreasing it or frying it in oil if you prefer, until you get the crispy texture. Break the ham by hand until you get shavings and set aside. Recover the dough and start stretching it. On a large, clean surface, put a good amount of flour so that the dough does not stick and work it a little with your hands before rolling it out. The most advisable thing is to use a laminator – a machine for rolling out pasta -, but it can be done with a roller, although it will take a little more time and effort, until you obtain one or several sheets of pasta approximately two millimeters thick. Arrange the sheet of pasta on the floured surface again and, with a pasta cutter, or any other cylindrical shape you have on hand – a large can, for example, or a small plate and a knife -, cut eight circles of pasta about eight to 12 centimeters in diameter to obtain the four ravioli, four for the base and another four to cover them. Reserve the edges of the leftover dough for other preparations. Fill each of the pasta circles with the potato and parmigiano base (you can put a little more flour on the table, if necessary so that they do not stick). With the help of a small spoon or with your hand, take a small amount of the potato paste and place it in the center of the circumference, making a small hole in the middle, as if it were a volcano to put the yolk inside. It is important to leave a space of one or two centimeters at the edges to be able to close the raviolo without problems. Once you have all the ravioli filled with the potato volcanoes, add the egg yolk. Separate the yolk from the eggs and carefully place it in the center of the raviolo, in the hole of the volcano that has been made with the potato. Put a pinch of salt and pepper to taste on the egg. To close the ravioli, wet the outer circle of the base with a damp finger so that they close well. Take the other half of the circular pasta and carefully place it on the pasta base to cover it completely. With your fingers, lightly press the edges: once glued, decorate them by pressing the tines of a fork around the edge. It’s time to cook the pasta. Put a pot with plenty of water and coarse salt on the fire. While the water begins to boil, take the opportunity to heat the butter over low heat in a saucepan. When it is liquid, add the teaspoon of truffle paste, stir and set aside. When the water boils, put the ravioli in the pot for three minutes. After this time, carefully remove them with the help of a slotted spoon to remove all the water without breaking them. Put each of the ravioli on a plate and cover them with one or two tablespoons of the butter and truffle sauce. Finally, spread the ham shavings on top and serve immediately. If desired, add a few flakes of parmesan.

