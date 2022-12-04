Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The life of Rafinha Diaz, the star of Barcelona and the Brazilian national team, is considered “the best evidence” of a person’s ability to transform his path for the better, regardless of the suffering or the harshness of the circumstances, and the beginnings of the “big stars” in the world of the “round witch” are usually full of stories of passion.

Rafinha Diaz, the “samba” wing, was born in Porto Alegre, one of the largest cities in Brazil, the capital of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, on December 14, 1996, and he lived a life full of crises, to the point that he had difficulty finding food!

Rafinha pointed out, “It is not fair to say that I always felt” hungry “, because my parents were doing their best to provide food. Others used to describe me as “vagrancy,” and when people did not help me, I would wait until I got home and eat, and I was 12 to 14 years old at that time.

He added that «many people offered me to trade in «prohibited materials», because it is the fastest way to collect money, but I did not respond to them, and at the same time I was a witness that whoever takes that path ends up in loss».

He added: I lost many of my friends because of going to this field, and they had a wonderful skill in football, and they could play in the best clubs in the world, but they took the wrong path that destroyed them.

The “samba” star said: One of the most important reasons for my success is seeing these models that encourage me to do more, as I knew what I wanted from a young age, which is to become a football player.

The Brazilian star always thanks his family, stressing over and over again that they are the main reason for what he has reached now. In it now, my family is the biggest reason for it.

Rafinha starred with many clubs before joining Barcelona in the summer of this year, and played for Sporting Lisbon and Leeds United, and started his football career with Brazilian Avai, and after that his foreign trip by moving to Vitoria Guimarães of Portugal in 2016, and played 84 matches with him, during which he scored 22 goals. , and made 13 in two years.

Rafinha moved to Sporting Lisbon, Portugal, in 2018, for 6.5 million euros, played 41 matches, scored 9 goals and made 5 goals, and won the Portuguese League and Cup with the team, to move a year later to the French Rennes stadium, for 21 million euros, and played 36 matches, scoring During which he scored 8 goals and made 7 goals.

In 2020, he moved to Leeds United, and participated with the English team in 67 matches, scoring 17 goals and making 12 goals, before moving to Barcelona.