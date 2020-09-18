Now just a few hours are left for this year’s IPL to begin. The IPL will begin on Saturday 19 September with a match between the two most successful teams of this tournament, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. There are many players in this match who will all have their eyes on it. The names at the top of this list are of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Ravindra Jadeja, who has confirmed his place in Team India with his all-round game, also matters a lot as he could have a big record in this match.

If Ravindra Jadeja manages to score 73 runs in the inaugural IPL match, he will become the first all-rounder in IPL history to register 2000 runs and 100 wickets to his name. No all-rounder in IPL’s history has done this before him. Jadeja has also played for Rajasthan Royals, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Gujarat Lions in IPL and has 1927 runs and 108 wickets in his name so far.

Not only this, Ravindra Jadeja also holds the record for completing 1500 runs in this tournament without a fifty. The reason for this is that the Chennai Super Kings batting lineup is very strong and they do not get much chances to bat because of sending them down the batting order. So it seems that Jadeja has little chance of completing 2000 runs in the inaugural match of the IPL. However, he will have this chance throughout the season. The team will play 14 matches in the league stage during this period. Apart from this, playoff matches are also separate. Ravindra Jadeja started his IPL career with Rajasthan Royals and was also part of the title winning team in 2008.

