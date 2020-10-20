Ritesh Deshmukh and wife Genelia D’Souza are all set to appear in The Kapil Sharma Show. Both of them are counted among the cutest couple in Bollywood. In the show, both will be seen talking about their love story and marriage. In the promo of the episode aired at the end of this week, host Kapil Sharma asked Ritesh about a big wedding ceremony.

Kapil Sharma asks both of them that during their marriage, Ritesh and Genelia took rounds around the holy fire or swearing, answering Kapil in the same mood as Ritesh says. He further said that when you take the oath, there is a government of five years. It changes in five years. Upon hearing this, Kapil Sharma starts laughing.

While sharing this promo, the caption reads, ‘Meet Bollywood’s loveliest couple Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia and get ready for perfect entertainment night’ This promo video is being fiercely shared and shared.

If we talk about the couple’s love story, then Genelia and Ritesh fell in love with their Bollywood debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam. Which was released in the year 2003. The two married in 2012 and have two sons, Ryan and Rahil. Genelia has hardly worked in any film since.