Ravichandran Ashwin made a great comeback for Delhi Capitals after injury. The 34-year-old off-spinner suffered an injury in the Capitals’ first match and could not play some matches after that. On Monday, he returned from the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He took one wicket for 26 runs in four overs while bowling tight. Delhi defeated Royal Challengers by 59 runs in this match.In this match, there was a ‘Mankding’ dispute with Ashwin once again. During the bowling, Ashwin saw Aaron Finch leave the crease of a non-striker before throwing the ball. But instead of repeating ‘Mankanding’ out, Ashwin left the batsman with just warning. In the year 2019, Ashwin bowled out Jos Buttler. There was a lot of controversy on this matter. However, Ashwin did not stop just by giving a warning on the field, he shared it on Twitter as well and wrote that this is the last warning of the year 2020 not to be dismissed like this.

Ashwin wrote on Twitter, ‘Let me clean it up !! This is the first and last warning of the year 2020. I’m making it official and don’t blame me later. @RickyPonting #runout #nonstriker @ AaronFinch5 and I are good friends by the way. ‘

After the match, Ashwin talked about the strength of Delhi Capitals. He praised Delhi’s bench strength.

He said, ‘This is the beauty of this Delhi team, when my shoulder was off Amit (Mishra) came in the team and played his role, now he got injured and Akshar Patel came in the team. Our bench strength is very good and when it comes to IPL, our bench strength is so good that a strong IPL team can be made.