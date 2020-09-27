new Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the NDA is united in Bihar and all the constituent parties of the alliance will fight the upcoming assembly elections together. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed confidence that the people of the state will bless the NDA with a decisive mandate in the assembly elections, due to the development work done by both the central and state governments.

The Election Commission on Friday announced a program for the Bihar election which will be done in three phases. The process of filing nominations will start from October 1, while voting will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Votes will be counted on 10 November.

When asked about the comments made by LJP chief Chirag Paswan against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Ravi Shankar said that NDA is one… We will contest elections together. If there is some problem, it will be solved… In Bihar we contested the 2015 assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections held last year.

Let us know that the dates of elections have been announced in Bihar, but the seats have not been divided in the NDA and the Grand Alliance. LJP chief Chirag Paswan is currently in Delhi due to the poor health of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. In the past few days, Chirag Paswan has targeted Nitish Kumar.

