Highlights: Prasad said – If the Marshal did not come, then there could have been a physical attack on the Deputy Chairman.

Prasad said that we have never seen such action before

‘We had a clear majority in the Rajya Sabha’

new Delhi

In the Rajya Sabha, the bill related to agriculture has been passed, while farmers and opposition parties are also witnessing the issue related to agriculture. Regarding the incident with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that these MPs are not following the rules and are talking about democracy. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that there is enough evidence that if the Marshal (Rajya Sabha) Deputy Chairman Harivansh ji was not protected, he could be physically assaulted.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman was also disrespected during the uproar of opposition in Rajya Sabha. At the same time, three ministers on behalf of the central government took notice of the incident with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman and the decision of the cabinet in the monsoon session of Parliament, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Press Of the conference. The press conference was started by Ravi Shankar Prasad. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the suspended MPs violated the rules. He strongly criticized the opposition over the insult by Rajiv Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The ministers of the Modi government targeted eight MPs of the opposition suspended in the Rajya Sabha due to Sunday’s uproar. Various ministers, including Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, held the press conference. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that these MPs are not following the rules and are talking about democracy.

‘People of Bihar will answer’

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Congress and the RJD encouraged uproar in the Rajya Sabha and left no stone unturned to insult Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the people of Bihar will not tolerate the insult of Harivansh ji in the Rajya Sabha.

‘If Marshal did not come, there could have been a physical attack on the Deputy Chairman’

During the press conference, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that if he had to vote, he should have gone to the seat. 13 times the Deputy Speaker requested the MPs to go back to the seat. It was an embarrassing day for Parliament. The mic broke, the wire broke, the rule book was torn. If the Marshal did not come, the vice-chairman could have been physically assaulted.

Increase on MSP

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced to increase the MSP in the Lok Sabha amid protests over the Agriculture Bill. Tomar said that with this step we want to send a clear message that the MSP has not been removed by the government. At the same time, MSP has been increased on 6 rabi crops. These include an increase of Rs 50 in wheat, Rs 225 in gram, Rs 300 in lentils, Rs 225 in mustard, Rs 75 in barley and Rs 112 per quintal in safflower.