It is said that the peak of success is not found without knowing how many tests it takes. And this is true on actor Ravi Kishan. Even today, not only Bhojpuri actor, but Bollywood has also become a known name. But there was a time when he was making thousands of efforts to move forward but not a successful one was being done. Let us know those unheard stories related to his life and struggle.

Struggle’s phase was about to stop

Today Ravi Kishan is not only an actor but has also become an MP from BJP. He has both wealth and fame. Wherever we go, we get a lot of respect, but there was a time when nobody knew them nor did they have money. He used to struggle everyday and return home after losing. There was a time when he was about to give up on his own. But in that bad time his father supported him in every way.

Mortgages also had to be kept in the field

According to media reports, when Ravi Kishan’s daughter was born, the actor did not even have enough money to get the wife and the girl discharged and brought home. Then in that financial condition Ravi took a loan on interest too, and then he had brought his beloved home. The situation was that even the fields had to be mortgaged.

There was a lot of beating in childhood

According to media reports, in an interview, Ravi Kishan had also confessed that when he became Sita in childhood, he used to be reprimanded and beaten. Because his family did not like all this. But Ravi Kishan was fond of acting since childhood. And that’s why, at a young age, a big decision was taken to leave the house. For the first time in 2003, he did a Bhojpuri film and after that he never looked back.

