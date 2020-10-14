BJP MP Ravi Kishan is currently in the news for raising the flag against obscenity in Bhojpuri songs. He recently said that he will take up the matter of obscenity in Bhojpuri songs in Parliament and demand a stringent rule against it. However, after hearing this news, some users on Twitter have trolled him fiercely.

On Twitter, people are finding and sharing Ravi Kishan’s Bhojpuri songs with double meaning. Many users have said that pornography in Bhojpuri has started from your era. People are commenting fiercely against Ravi Kishan.

One has written, ‘Woh Raja Chataiya Pe Bada Mazaa Aayega, whose song is good, tell me? One said- After seeing the mirror, make a comment on your own songs too.

Another user wrote, ‘100 rats Khake cat cat chal Haj ko. Don’t know how people are.

Some have shared the entire list of Ravi Kishan’s songs, which they are calling vulgar.

A Twitter user wrote, This person himself was a part of third grade films for many years, which were absolutely vulgar and suddenly became a monk.

Please tell that Ravi Kishan said, ‘Bhojpuri language is 1000 years old and it is spoken by 25 crore people. Some people are spoiling the image of language by using vulgarity in Bhojpuri songs. I will demand a tough law against this in Parliament. He said that Chief Minister Yogi will discuss with Adityanath about setting up a censor board in Uttar Pradesh for Bhojpuri language.

