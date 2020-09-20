Bollywood film maker Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan has now reacted to these allegations against Kashyap. Ravi Kishan believes that if a woman accuses someone like this, action should be taken against her. Although Anurag Kashyap, the actress has described these allegations as baseless.

Ravi Kishan’s statement

Ravi Kishan said, “The allegation is serious and Payal Ghosh himself has come out and said. If these facts are true then it should be acted upon. We talk about women’s empowerment. In this case any woman or daughter pleads If it is employed, then keep all the agencies and doors of investigation open for it “

Payal Ghosh’s charge

Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap, “He made me feel unconfirmed. Whatever happened should not have happened. If someone came to you asking for work, it doesn’t mean that he is ready for anything.” . It still haunts me “

Kangana demanded to arrest

Kangana Ranaut is also demanding for Aayal to lead in the battle of justice and arrest Anurag Kashyap. For this, Kangana Ranaut has tweeted on social media. Reacting to Payal Ghosh’s tweet, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Every sound matters #MeToo #ArrestAnuragKashyap.”