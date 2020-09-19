Many stars in Bollywood are seen planting each other on the use of drugs. The Bollywood industry has got divided into two parts regarding this. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also jumped into this debate. Recently, film director Anurag Kashyap had targeted Ravi Kishan over drugs.

I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It’s no secret I am a devotee of Shiva so I chant his name. I’m saddened he would not support me on this issue of the war on drugs & say that I smoked up & am now clean just because I’m a minister, which I’m not: Ravi Kishan, BJP MP pic.twitter.com/6v9vxj9Fdc – ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

In an interview, Anurag Kashyap made serious allegations against Bhojpuri superstar turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan. Anurag Kashyap says that he has a problem with Ravi Kishan’s stand on drugs. Anurag accused Ravi Kishan of taking the video.

Anurag Kashyap had also said that he would not judge Ravi Kishan for ‘smoking up’. He said- ‘Ravi Kishan worked in my previous film Mukkabaaz. They start their day by saying Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bam Bhole, Jai Shiva Shambhu. For a long time of his life, he has been a person who has used Ved. This is life, everybody knows this.

At the same time, on this statement of Anurag, Ravi Kishan retorted and gave a befitting reply to him. Ravi Kishan said during an interview that, ‘I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It is not hidden from anyone that I am a devotee of Shiva and that is why I keep chanting his name. I am very sad that they are not supporting me on the issue of war on drugs. They are saying that I am ‘smoked up’ and now I am clean because I am a minister which I am not. ‘