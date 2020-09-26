BJP MP Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood in the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament. He had said that for the future of the country’s youth, this matter needs to be investigated in depth. Now Ravi Kishan is allegedly getting threatened due to taking up the drug case. On the threats, he said that there is no concern if we will take 2-5 pill for the future of the country.

Talking to news agency ANI on Saturday on a question about threats of life-threatening threats, the BJP MP said, ‘We will tell in time. We have raised our voice for the future of the children of the country, for our India, for the children of the film industry, for the youth. In that we did not think that anyone would kill me. Even if someone kills, for the future of the children of the country, if they eat two to five tablets, then there is no worry.

#WATCH I’ll speak at the right time. I’ve raised my voice for youths and future of film industry. I did not think about my life. Desh ke bhavishya ke liye 2-5 goli bhi kha lenge, to koi chinta nahi hai: Ravi Kishan, actor & BJP MP in Gorakhpur on reports of him receiving threat calls pic.twitter.com/Q9YedGwmYM – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2020

What did Ravi Kishan say in Parliament?

Ravi Kishan had said in Parliament, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. Conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the youth of the country. Our neighbors are contributing to it. Drug smuggling is done every year from Pakistan and China. It is brought to India through Punjab and Nepal. ‘ He had said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing very well. I urge the central government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, punish them and end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries.

Jaya Bachchan targeted

After this statement of Ravi Kishan, the Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party attacked him fiercely and even said that some people are making holes in the plate in which they eat. Film director Anurag Kashyap had alleged that Ravi Kishan used to take videos himself. If you have become a leader then you might not do all this.