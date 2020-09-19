Leader-turned-parliamentarian Ravi Kishan hit back at the statement made by film director Anurag Kashyap regarding drugs. Ravi Kishan said that Anurag Kashyap was not expected to do so.

Ravi Kishan, who came out in Bollywood against the drugs, said- “I did not expect such words from Anurag Kashyap. It is not hidden that I am a Shiva devotee and chant his name. I am sad that he will not support me in the fight against drugs and he said that I have smoked and now Pakistan is clean because I am a minister. Who I am not a minister. “

Significantly, Ravi Kishan raised the issue of drugs in Bollywood on Monday, the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. He had said that this serious matter should be investigated in depth, it is very important. After Ravi Kishan’s statement, Anurag Kashyap claimed that Ravi Kishan himself used to take videos.

Anurag recently said during an interview, ‘Ravi Kishan worked in my film Mukkabaaz. Ravi Kishan starts his day with Jai Shiv Shankar, Jai Bum Bhole, Jai Shiva Shambhu. He used to take Weed himself and everyone knows this. There is no person who does not know that Ravi Kishan does not smoke. He may have left now because he has become a leader. He may not do all this now. ‘

Anurag further said, ‘Do you include it in drugs too? No, I am not judging Ravi Kishan as I have never seen Weed as a drug. So when I hear Ravi Kishan’s statement about drugs, I have a problem with this thing.