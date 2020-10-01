After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, security has been beefed up in Bollywood amidst a ruckus about drugs in Bollywood and actor Ravi Kishan, a BJP MP. Ravi Kishan, who has raised his voice against drugs in Bollywood, has been given Y + category protection. Ravikishan himself has given this information by tweeting today i.e. Thursday morning. In fact, this security has been increased at a time when Ravi Kishan was allegedly threatened with death after a statement made in Parliament during the monsoon session.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing Y + category security by the government. Ravi Kishan tweeted, ‘Poojya Maharaj ji, in view of my security, the security of the Y + category you have provided to me, I, my family and the people of my constituency are indebted to you and thank you. My voice will always resonate in the House.

Respected reverend @myogiadityanath Your Majesty Your Excellency Mr. Maharaj, I, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency are indebted to you and thank you for the y + security you have provided me in view of my safety and my voice will always resonate in the House. – Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) October 1, 2020

Significantly, the matter of drugs in Bollywood was raised by Ravi Kishan in Lok Sabha. After Ravi Kishan’s statement, Jaya Bachchan also made a statement in Parliament, which also caused quite a ruckus. Jaya Bachchan’s statement ‘holes in the plate on which we eat’ was in the gestures of Ravi Kishan. He was also allegedly threatened after Ravi Kishan’s statement.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan, on a question asked about the threats of killing him, said, ‘We will tell in time. We have raised our voice for the future of the children of the country, for our India, for the children of the film industry, for the youth. In that we did not think that anyone would kill me. Even if someone kills, if there are two to five bullets for the future of the children of the country, then there is no worry.

What did Ravi Kishan say in Parliament?

Ravi Kishan had said in Parliament, ‘The problem of drug trafficking and addiction is increasing. Conspiracies are being hatched to destroy the youth of the country. Our neighbors are contributing to it. Drug smuggling is done every year from Pakistan and China. It is brought to India through Punjab and Nepal. ‘ He had said, ‘Drug addiction is also in the film industry. Many people have been caught. NCB is doing very well. I urge the central government to take strict action to arrest the culprits soon, punish them and end the conspiracy of the neighboring countries.

Jaya Bachchan targeted

After this statement of Ravi Kishan, the Rajya Sabha MP of Samajwadi Party attacked him fiercely and even said that some people are making holes in the plate in which they eat. Film director Anurag Kashyap had alleged that Ravi Kishan used to take videos himself. If you have become a leader then you might not do all this.