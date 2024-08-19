Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Frenchman David Ravetto snatched the first title in the DP World Tour, which is held under the slogan “Race to Dubai”, after winning the D&D Czech Open Championship. This is the 49th time he has participated in the tour that tours the world, with a pioneering Emirati vision to spread and develop the sport, as the season finale will be held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively, next November.

Ravetto finished the tournament with a score of 23 under par, to claim the title, after a long wait in his professional career, and benefit from advancing 73 steps in one go, to become 30th in the world rankings of the “Race to Dubai” from Rolex, with a total of 802 points.

For his part, Sweden’s Jesper Svensson achieved second place in the Czech Open, with a score of 19 strokes under par, to strengthen his advanced position in the world rankings of the “Race to Dubai” this season, after moving to third place with a total of 1679 points.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy still leads the Race to Dubai standings with 3,236 points, and is close to retaining his title as season champion for the second year in a row, and achieving his sixth career title.

The DP World Tour calendar this season includes 44 tournaments in 24 countries around the world, with the season’s finale, which will be held under the slogan “Race to Dubai”, hosted by the UAE, with a renewed system through two consecutive tournaments next November, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Club, with the participation of the top 70 players in the “Race to Dubai” ranking, then the DP World Tour at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the participation of the top 50 players.