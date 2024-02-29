Nacon and Passtech Games have released a new trailer For Ravenswatchfocused on Avalon, new maxi-update which represents the third part of the game, which is continuing its evolutionary path still within early access on Steam.

L'release of the final version of Ravenswatch is scheduled for April 2024, a date yet to be specified, but inside there will also be space for Avalon, which presents itself as an important element of the contents of this action with typically roguelike characteristics.

In the video we can see some new features and developments applied to the game, which is already enjoying considerable success despite its early access version.

As reported by Nacon, Ravenswatch has reached out 400,000 playerswhich represents a good achievement for a title that will reach its definitive form only in April, when it will be published in version 1.0 including its various parts added so far.