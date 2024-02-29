Nacon and Passtech Games have released a new trailer For Ravenswatchfocused on Avalon, new maxi-update which represents the third part of the game, which is continuing its evolutionary path still within early access on Steam.
L'release of the final version of Ravenswatch is scheduled for April 2024, a date yet to be specified, but inside there will also be space for Avalon, which presents itself as an important element of the contents of this action with typically roguelike characteristics.
In the video we can see some new features and developments applied to the game, which is already enjoying considerable success despite its early access version.
As reported by Nacon, Ravenswatch has reached out 400,000 playerswhich represents a good achievement for a title that will reach its definitive form only in April, when it will be published in version 1.0 including its various parts added so far.
Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game that takes up the tradition of the genre, combining real-time death combat with fast and dynamic gameplay, which promises a good replayability rate.
The Passtech team offers a campaign that can be played both in single player and multiplayer for up to four players in cooperative mode, within a rather dark and disturbing looking setting.
The story takes us to Reverie, where Nightmares capable of corrupting anything in front of them are spreading. In this situation, the protagonists will have to perfect their combat skills and find the strength to defeat the creatures of the Nightmare using each hero's unique powers, inspired by ancient stories and popular legends.
You can find more information on the game in question in our review of Ravenswatch published last year.
