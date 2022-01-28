The Swedish startup Corvid Cleaning decided to train wild ravens to collect cigarette butts and other small debris on city streets for food. The method will help save at least 75 percent of the budget for cleaning the territory, reports The Local.

Wild crows are planned to be trained step by step so that they can collect cigarette butts and bring them to a machine that will dispense food. It is planned to launch the system in a test format in the city of Södertelje, if successful, it will be introduced in other parts of the country.

Related materials:

The company chose ravens because they considered them the most intelligent for the task – they are easier to train, there is little risk that they will eat garbage. The initiative will help save budget funds. At the moment, the collection of one cigarette butt is estimated at two crowns (16.4 rubles). If they are collected by crows, then the amount can be reduced four times.

In November 2021, Sweden came up with a natural replacement for plastic – researchers from Stockholm University developed an analogue based on the organic substance lignin. The material is thermosetting, that is, it changes shape when heated, and can also be reused many times.