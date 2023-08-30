Ravenna, the National Unity Day is underway: Elly Schlein is present

Tonight, 30 August 2023, the National Unity Day kicks off in Ravenna. Until 11 September there will be many guests who will take the stage of the Pala De André. It starts with the secretary of the PD Elly Schlein who during the evening will take part in the inauguration of the event and in some debates, including the one moderated by the director of TPI, Giulio Gambino, entitled “Towards the European 2024“. On stage: Iratxe Garcia Perez, Brando Benifei, Elisabetta Gualmini and, as mentioned, Elly Schlein.

Why Ravenna? “We chose Ravenna because we want to once again draw national attention to the flooded areas, which have not yet seen a euro of relief from the government. Let’s start from here”, reads the website of the event.