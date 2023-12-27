They should have been celebrated today the funeral of Paola Bolognesithe 61-year-old volleyball coach who died on the night between the 23rd and 24th in Bagnacavallo, but The Ravenna prosecutor's office blocked them to allow an autopsy on the woman's body. From an initial inspection of the body it was not possible to trace the causes of death and a more in-depth examination will be necessary. The husband was investigated, as a matter of course.