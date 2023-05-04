Ravenlokthe charming adventure developed by Cococucumber, is available starting today on Game Pass for PC, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. In the game we will be able to follow the story of Ravenlok, in fact, a girl who finds herself projected into a magical world after going through an enchanted mirror.

In short, announced with a trailer during the last Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Ravenlok is a curious mix between Alice in Wonderland and voxel style, involving us in a mission to save the world from an evil queen.

During the campaign we will face scary creatures and increasingly powerful enemies, relying on a dynamic combat system which will allow us to use sword and shield but also magical powers and bombs to win our battles, even against the deadly bosses.

Along the way we will meet curious characters and we will be able to help them solve their problems, exploring the fascinating Forest of Mushrooms and solving the puzzles of the House of Masks, or discovering the secrets hidden in the mysterious Labyrinth.