Ravenbound was shown on video with a panoramic trailer which illustrates several elements of the interesting open world roguelike developed by Systemic Reaction and coming “soon” to PC, although a release date has not yet been announced.

We tried out Ravenbound last September, and were impressed with its original concept, solid combat system, andhardcore approach used by the authors, despite the lack of refinements.

The movie gives space to the developers of the team, who take advantage of the opportunity to present the game’s card system, hack & slash-style fights, some of the enemies we will meet along the way and the narrative sector inspired by Scandinavian folklore.

Ravenbound is a roguelite-style action game with a structure open worldwhich puts us in command of a warrior tasked with freeing the imprisoned gods and restoring order on the island of Avalt.

One of the main characteristics of the experience is the permanent deathwhich implies the loss of most of the objects conquered in case of defeat, but at the same time the maintenance of a progression that will make us stronger every time.