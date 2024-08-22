THE Teen Titans they are a team, but the cosplay world often portrays them one by one or at most in single couples. It is difficult to see all the characters collected, but sometimes you understand and now we can see a great photo shoot with the cosplay of Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, Robin and Blackfire.

The team is composed of young heroesbut they have obviously appeared in many different versions, so cosplayers always have to choose exactly how to recreate the various characters. This time around, the cosplay team has opted for a less common look.