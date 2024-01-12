According to developer Michael Gummelt's resume on LinkedIN, RavenSoftware he would work for some time at the following of an old one of his intellectual property . Gummelt is a former lead designer at the studio and would have worked on this mystery game between June 2019 and March 2020.

What game?

The resume entry related to the mystery game

According to his resume, Gummelt led a very small incubation team that developed two playable prototypes of the title in question, part of Activision's “Press Start” initiative, which concluded after the launch and success of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Prototypes would be made using Unreal Engine 4.

It's difficult to say what intellectual property Raven had resurrected, considering that the software house has existed since the early 90s. It certainly wasn't a sequel to Black Crypt or Shadowcaster, even if we wouldn't have minded. More likely something related to the Heretic or Hexen series. A new Soldier of Fortune is more difficult, considering the extremely violent contents of the chapters developed by Raven. Another possibility is a new Singularity, even if the original didn't have an explosive success, despite being an excellent FPS. Who knows if we will ever know the truth.