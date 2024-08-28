Over the past few years, multiple studios have created unions with the goal of providing a better working situation for their employees. One of the first groups to do this was Raven Software, the team behind Warzone and those who have worked in Call of Duty since 2011. While at the time it was mentioned that Microsoft and Activision were willing to work with this organization, A complaint recently arose against the owners of Call of Duty for a “refusal to negotiate””.

Recently, the Raven Software union reported Activision to the Communications Workers of America (CWA) organization in the United States, pointing out that the directors of this company have an attitude of “refusal to negotiate” and “bad faith negotiation”so many of their job offers are currently stalled. Here’s what CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. had to say on the matter:

“Following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, our members were optimistic that they would quickly progress toward a first contract at Raven Software.”

Microsoft, for its part, has been asked to take action on the matter, but the response has been anything but positive so far. Although both companies indicated that they were open to dialogue to improve the working conditions of Raven Software workers, The attitude they have taken is far from their original statements.

Unfortunately, there is no further information on the situation at Raven Software at the moment. However, it is clear that the studio’s employees will do everything possible to ensure that their demands are met. Considering that there is currently an actors’ strike, This could well be extended to other sectors, as is the case of developers who already have a union.. On a related note, we’re expecting more information on Call of Duty on Switch soon. You can also watch the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer here.

Author’s Note:

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. While Activision and Microsoft say they support unions, the reality is that they don’t. Companies like these want to make as much money as possible, and one trend to achieve this is to downsize their workforce, something that has happened at Microsoft in recent years.

Via: Game File