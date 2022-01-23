Raven Software’s QA team has ended its strike action.

As Matt helpfully summarized for us a couple of days back, the strike began when around a third of the QA team was laid off back in December. The firings – coming after a five-week period of overtime and anticipated end-of-year crunch – occurred despite Activision allegedly promising the team it was working on a pay structure to increase wages.

Now quality assurance testers at Activision Blizzard’s Wisconsin-based Raven Software studio have announced their intention to form a worker’s union, however, the ABK Workers Alliance collective has announced plans to end the strike “pending the recognition of our union.”

“Pending the recognition of our union, the Raven QA strike has ended. Unused strike funds are being stored for future organizing/strike efforts,” ABK Workers Alliance announced on Twitter earlier today.

“We’ll post or retweet any GW[A] update here. Appreciate all the community support throughout the strike!”

Pending the recognition of our union, the Raven QA strike has ended. Unused strike funds are being stored for future organizing/strike efforts. We’ll post or retweet any GWU updates here. Appreciate all the community support throughout the strike! — ABetterABK ? ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) January 23, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

Activision Blizzard appeared to downplay the significance of news of unionisation, saying it was “carefully reviewing the request for voluntary recognition from the CWA, which seeks to organize around three dozen of the company’s nearly 10,000 employees”.

Earlier this week Microsoft dropped the bombshell news it was purchasing the beleaguered Activision Blizzard for $70BN. In response, the ABK Worker’s Alliance called the acquisition “surprising”, but said it did not change its goals. “[We] remain committed to fighting for workplace improvements and the rights of our employees regardless of who is financially in control”, it insisted in a statement.