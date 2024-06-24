The world of cosplay allows you to give vent to your creativity and it is not necessary to create a character perfectly or simply look like one to be able to have fun with this passion. In some cases, however, certain people are just perfect for recreating a certain character and this is the case of melondoki who offers us his own Raven cosplay from Teen Titans.

Raven, or Corvina if you prefer the Italian translation, is one of the heroines of the team Teen Titans. She is a young woman capable of summoning demonic powers. Despite being a positive character, she must continually fight to keep her abilities in check and thus not risk harming the people she loves.