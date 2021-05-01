Raven Software has given all Call of Duty: Warzone players the Tortured & Rescued Adler skin for free after botching the Hunt for Adler event.

The Hunt for Adler event, which went live alongside season three and the release of the Verdansk ’84 map, rewarded players with the Tortured & Rescued Adler skin upon completion of a series of challenges.

But the event ran into a series of issues, with the associated challenges not tracking as intended, and the intel required to obtain sometimes spawning outside the playable map.

Raven issued a patch that fixed the problem, but only a day before the Hunt for Adler event was due to end.

Now, Raven has made the skin available to all, which feels like the right thing to do.

To get the Tortured & Rescued Adler skin, simply log into Warzone, head over to the operators menu tab, and you’ll see the skin option when you customize Adler.

I’ve checked this also works for Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which also ran the Hunt for Adler event with its own series of challenges.

“We’d like to thank everyone for participating in the Hunt for Adler limited time event and for being patient these past few days,” Raven tweeted.