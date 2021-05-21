Raven Software has done a great job in recent weeks with Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes. It’s detailed changes and explained its thinking behind them. But one change it failed to mention that arrived as part of this week’s mid-season three update was a lighting makeover for Rebirth Island.

Rebirth Island, the smaller, and dare I say it more fun of the two maps available to play in Activision’s battle royale, is brighter now, with a soft blue, ’80s-inspired color palette. It’s certainly nice to look at, and there’s good visibility, as you can see in the footage I captured below:

Players discovered this change for themselves and have reacted positively. Now, there are calls for Raven to give Verdansk ’84 the same treatment.

I think it’s fair to say Verdansk has always had a kind of dull sheen to it, and while the 1984 version of the map changed things up slightly, it still has visibility problems.

It’s worth pointing out that Verdansk ’84 has seen significant changes with the mid-season three update. It’s got new points of interest, including Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard. The building contains a number of cool challenges and mini-missions for players to get stuck into, and it’s certainly shaken the map up.

Still, Rebirth Island is where it’s at for me right now. I tend to play Warzone solo, and Verdansk solo can be a soul-destroying experience (Raven teased it will make changes to solos soon). Rebirth Island, on the other hand, is a quickfire blast.