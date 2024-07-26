THE Teen Titans will never go out of style and the credit certainly goes to the magnificent characters that create the team of heroes. Among all of them, one of the favorites is certainly Raven, because even though she is a positive character she has her own dark side. The world of cosplay also loves her and now wanna_be_cosplay offers us his own Raven Cosplay.

Raven appears in many guises throughout the various Teen Titans works, but her costume tends to have a series of specific characteristics, both chromatically and stylistically. This cosplay proposes a very classic look of the character.