Raven behavior causes concern in different parts of the world

The belief that animals feel or perceive things that humans are unaware of It has been maintained for many years, so it is sought that in its behavior there are things that are difficult to understand.

However, the behavior of a group of crows has drawn drastic attention after in a Kyoto neighborhood, Japan, more than a hundred crows were gathered without any explanation.

The video, which has gone viral on different social networks, show how these birds perch in the grass, on the cars, the roof, the dream and practically anywhere where they could rest.

The shocking scene has caused all sorts of comments, from animals watching out for a natural event (like the past earthquake in Turkey and Syria) to reminding users Alfred Hitchcock’s film “The Birds”.

However, So far there is no known sustainable answer to the strange behavior of these crows in Japan.

Meanwhile, after the devastating earthquake in Turkey Hundreds of videos and images of the earthquake have been released on social networks, causing commotion among users around the world.

Precisely, one of the most viral recordings has been one that took moments before the accident, in the early hours of Monday.

In the clip you can see how dozens of birds fly and sing frantically, waking up and alerting several Turkish citizens who at that time did not know what was about to happen.

