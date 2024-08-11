THE Teen Titans is a team of young heroes that in its various iterations has given space to various famous names from the DC world, but certainly Starfire and Raven are the most famous and often important of the team. The two girls are also the favorites of the cosplay world and we can see it for example in this Raven and Starfire Cosplay created by shikarakumiwith a two-in-one of excellent quality.

Raven She is a young woman who possesses dark powers, which she often struggles to keep under control, while Starfire she is an alien who can absorb and emit energy, as well as fly. The first is more reserved and solitary, while the second is more energetic and talkative.