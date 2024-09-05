Cosplayers have often accustomed us to seeing single characters, because recreating a character requires a lot of work and doing it in collaboration with other people is sometimes complicated. lilmoonnn but he decided to give his own Raven Cosplay an extra touch with the help of dtjaaaam, who offers the Starfire Cosplay. We are obviously talking about the characters of the Teen Titans.

Raven – or Corvina if you prefer – is a powerful witch who keeps a demon with dark powers. Starfire, on the other hand, is an alien capable of emitting and absorbing energy and is more “bright”, both in practice and in personality. The two are therefore opposites in many ways, but they remain friends and great heroines.