Ravello, two rebellious cloistered nuns punished with “resignation”

They opposed the suppression of the monastery of Santa Chiara, overlooking the Amalfi coast, refusing to be transferred to another institution. For this, the two “rebel” nuns of Ravello were discharged from their order and had to return home.

Sister Massimiliana Panza and Sister Angela Maria Punnacka were the only ones to live in the convent of Santa Chiara, together with 97-year-old Sister Maria Cristina Fiore. The request to relocate them came shortly after they themselves decided last year to donate the monastery and its considerable real estate assets to Pope Francis. An order they refused to carry out to defend the monastery from possible suppression. For this act of disobedience towards the Church and the Order of Poor Clares urban planners of Italy, a measure of “resignation” was addressed to them. Three new nuns have taken their place and continue to assist the elderly Sister Maria Cristina Fiore.

Sister Massimiliana, who returned to Nola together with her sister Angela, received a souvenir plate from the citizen committee for the protection of the monastery. “Thanks to you who welcomed us and supported us as much as possible, in reality we were not transferred, but discharged from the Order. As soon as we made the donation to the Pope, our transfer was decided ”, she said to those who greeted her, as reported by Il Corriere della Sera. The assets of the monastery are said to have a value of between 50 and 60 million euros, which also includes the building in which the Parsifal hotel is located and some commercial premises. The donation had been proposed to the pope last spring.