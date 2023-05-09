Ravello, bus crashes from Amalfi Coast hairpin bend

Tragic accident on the Amalfi coast; yesterday, just before noon, on the provincial road 75 which from Ravello a tourist mini bus from a company from Agerola leads to Castiglione broke through the perimeter wall of the road flying down into the void for approx 20 meters and finishing against a house.



There was nothing for the driver to do, the 29 years old Nicholas Fuscooriginally from Agerola and son of the owner of the tourist transport company based in Agerola, which had lost control of your vehicle. There were no other passengers on board. The driver’s body it was found in the bed of the Dragone streama short distance from the bus.

#Salerno, #fire fighters attended a #Ravello, along the SS373, for a bus that went off the road and crashed into an uninhabited house. The driver, the only person on board, died. The area is being secured #8May pic.twitter.com/qGRjCBLdsf — Firefighters (@firefighters) May 8, 2023

Ravello, bus crashed by the hairpin bend. An investigation has been opened, the body of Nicola Fusco has been seized

The judiciary has opened an investigation into the accident. The area was seized, as well as the body of the driver, now in a mortuary available to the prosecutor. According to an initial reconstruction, the boy was thrown out of the passenger compartment of the bus and died on impact. His body was recovered with the help of helicopter rescuers, and was entrusted to the funeral agency at the port of Maiori.

“I express all the condolences of the City of Ravello to the Fusco family, a well-known and appreciated name of operators in the tourist transport sector, who have always provided their services, with professionalism and availability”, declared the mayor of Ravello, Paolo Vuilleumier. “A tragedy that shatters a young life, and that strikes the heart of the community of Agerola, together with ours, and that of the entire Amalfi coast”, he added.

