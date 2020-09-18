Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon may have kept distance from the big screen, but on Instagram she never forgets to interact with her fans. On the Instagram, she definitely reveals a recipe related to skin or hair care, which she herself uses. Recently, the actress shared a video on social media, where she not only talked about the problem of hair loss but also told her about DIY homemade hair mask.

In this short short clip, Raveena also explained the importance of coconut and amla for hair, focusing on the main reasons for hair fall. Raveena Tandon herself regularly applies this hair pack to her hair. Even though Raveena is 46 years old, you will not trust her eyes seeing her skin and hair shine. Now let us know which home Remedy has shared and what are the benefits on her hair…

Raveena Tandon shared beauty tips



In the video posted by herself, Raveena said, ‘I am hearing a lot of complaints from people these days about hair loss problem. There can be many reasons like stress, chemical in shampoo or tension etc. There is nothing better than gooseberry to make your hair stronger and silky. It is very good for your hair. So if your hair is thin or is falling out, then eat some gooseberry daily and apply it on the scalp as well. ‘

How to make this gooseberry hair mask

Boil about 6 gooseberries in a cup of milk.

When it becomes soft then mash it.

After that, apply it well on the roots of your hair.

After 15 minutes wash your head with lukewarm water.

After this do not shampoo your hair because applying it will clean the head’s dirt automatically.

How Amla benefits hair



Amla is considered very beneficial for hair. With this, all kinds of hair problems can be overcome. From fall hair to dandruff, it has the power and properties to remove amla. If your eagle is weak, thin or split or you have trouble with dandruff, then know how an amla can change the life of your hair.