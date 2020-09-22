After the drug angle came out in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started an investigation in the case. In the NCB investigation, many names related to Bollywood are coming out after Riya Chakraborty. Rhea is followed by names like Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh and now Deepika Padukone in the use of drugs. After this, drugs are believed to have built their deep roots in Bollywood. Now Raveena Tandon’s reaction has also come up on this issue.

Reacting to the names of Bollywood who appeared in the drug chat, Raveena wrote on Twitter, ‘Now the time for cleaning has come. Very welcome step. We will help our future generations and children. Start from here, after that definitely proceed in all the sectors. Remove it from the root. Punish those who are guilty, users, dealers and suppliers. Big people are taking advantage of this, who are spoiling their lives without paying attention to others.

Let me tell you that many syllabus including Kangana Ranaut have criticized Bollywood on the issue of drugs. However, a lot of syllabes have said that the entire film industry should not be maligned due to taking some drugs. After Jaya Bachchan’s comment on this issue, Kangana Ranaut also criticized her by tweeting after which a lot of celebrities came in support of Jaya Bachchan.