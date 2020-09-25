After the drug chats of Bollywood celebrities surfaced, many big people have been questioned in this case and many other stars are to be questioned. Actress Raveena Tandon feels that celebrities are easy victims of drugs and investigations should not be limited to the film industry only after the names of people associated with film and TV have surfaced.

Celebrities Easy Hunt

Raveena Tandon, in a rejection of her previous tweet, wrote, ‘My tweets have’ great people ‘, there can be no drug supply without the blessings of local authorities. Those big fish are not asked any questions. If a journalist can reach a supplier in his sting, how do the authorities not know about it? Celebrities are easy victims. ‘

Declaration of war against drugs across the country

In another tweet, Raveena stressed the need to launch a campaign against drugs across the country, writing: ‘Suppliers roam outside colleges, schools, pubs, restaurants. The Drug Syndicate consists of very powerful officers, who take bribes and turn a blind eye to the lives of youth. Root it from here. Do not stop here, but declare a war against drugs across the country.

Written in the last tweet- Now is the time for cleaning

After the name of Bollywood celebrities in the drug chat, Raveena wrote in her last tweet, ‘Now is the time for cleanliness. Very welcome step. We will help our future generations and children. Start from here, after that definitely proceed in all the sectors. Remove it from the root. Punish those who are guilty, users, dealers and suppliers. Big people are taking advantage of this, who are spoiling their lives without paying attention to others.