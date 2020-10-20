Winter has started. In such a situation, the effect of cold winds on our skin, hair and body has started to be seen clearly. In winter, our skin becomes more lifeless and dry. As the temperature starts dropping, our body starts losing moisture. If you want to keep your skin from getting dry in winter, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon can get some desi tips.

Raveena Tandon keeps giving her fans household tips to improve her beauty on Instagram. Recently he shared another video, in which he shared some special tips on avoiding skin dryness in the coming winter season. Raveena Tandon tries these tips herself, so you can trust them with your eyes closed. So let’s know from Raveena how to protect the body from skin dryness …

Method of bathing in cold weather



Raveena told in this video that soap should be used lightly while bathing in cold weather. He said, ‘Make sure that the soap you use for bathing is a gentle and organic one that does not harm your skin.’

Thus wiping the body with towels



Raveena also suggested the right way to use towels on your skin. Raveena says, “After bathing, dry yourself with a towel, but never rub it on your skin.”

Do not forget to moisturize the skin

Moisturizing the skin is also the most important part of the skin care routine. Raveena suggested to the fans that you can get rid of dryness by using raw pure milk. For this, dip a soft muslin cloth in raw milk and then apply it on your skin. Then leave it like this for 15 minutes.

Raveena Tandon has also shared many types of videos before, in which she shares tips focusing on common problems of common man. Last time, he taught how to make a gooseberry hair mask for falling hair.



To make this mask, boil about 6 gooseberries in a cup of milk. When it becomes soft then mash it. After that, apply it well on the roots of your hair. After 15 minutes wash your head with lukewarm water. After this do not shampoo your hair because applying it will clean the head’s dirt automatically.